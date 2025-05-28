Akshay Kumar pulls a hilarious prank on Nargis Fakhri at Housefull 5 trailer launch, she gets ‘revenge’ later. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for his sense of humour, which was on full display at the recent Housefull 5 trailer launch. The actor was at his hilarious best when he pulled a prank on his co-star Nargis Fakhri, which left Riteish Deshmukh and Sonam Bajwa laughing out loud. Nargis Fakhri burst out laughing when Akshay Kumar pulled a prank on her, during Housefull 5 trailer launch event.

Akshay pulls a prank on Nargis

In a video which has surfaced on social media, Akshay can be seen greeting the actor with a warm hug. However, while hugging the Rockstar actor, Akshay pulled a prank. He stuck a paper on Nargis' back which read 'Sajid Nadiadwala'. As soon as she realised what Akshay had done, she burst out laughing. Later, Sonam helped Nargis remove the sheet of paper. After reading what was written on the stick-on, Nargis laughed even louder and took her revenge by pasting it back on Akshay's back.

Jackie Shroff calls Akshay the biggest prankster

While interacting with the media at the trailer launch, Jackie Shroff mentioned that Akshay is the biggest prankster on the sets. "Yeh sabse bada prankster hai. Itne bade bade joker hai, sabse bada jisne abhi bola hai woh safed suit mein hai (referring to Akshay). Iske saamne koun kuch bol sakta hai. Ek number ka badmaash hai (He’s the biggest prankster. All of them are big jokers, but the biggest one is the one who just spoke — the one in the white suit. Who can say anything in front of him? He’s the biggest mischief-maker)."

About Housefull 5

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to be a comedy of errors and a murder mystery which unfolds on a luxury cruise. According to the trailer, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan are the main suspects. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble cast which also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and more. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 6.