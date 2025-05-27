Housefull 5 trailer: Akshay, Riteish, Abhishek present a mad ride and fans are here for it; ‘dimag side mein rakh…’

Over the years, Bollywood has evolved with the content it provides audiences. Today, we have films which uplift the society, or inspire us, educate us about the history of the country. But every now and then, movie-lovers yearn for an out and out comedy, which gives them the chance to leave their mind at home and get lost in the magical world of entertainment. Well, this year Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh are returning to tickle our funny bone, alongside their Housefull 3 co-star Abhishek Bachchan, to give us that chance with the fifth installment of the beloved comedy franchise — Housefull 5. The trailer is now here, which gives us a glimpse into the mad, mad ride. Stills from Housefull 5 trailer

The trailer begins with Papa Ranjeet, the owner of 69 billion pounds, hosting his 100th birthday party on a yacht where he announces that he has named his son Jolly as the rightful owner of his empire. What’s the twist? There’s not one but three Jollys, claiming that they are Ranjeet’s real sons. Riteish Deshmukh is the first Jolly, who is married to Sonam Bajwa. Abhishek Bachchan is the second, who is accompanied to the party by his wife Jacqueline Fernandez. And last but not the least, Akshay Kumar is Jolly No. 3, married to Nargis Fakhri. If this didn’t cause enough confusion, the next twist arrives when it is revealed that Akshay’s wife is Riteish’s girlfriend and the latter’s wife is Abhishek’s GF. That’s not all! This comedy later becomes intense after a mysterious murder, making these 6 the top suspects.

The multi-starrer also features Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Chitrangda Singh, Johnny Lever, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade and Soundarya Sharma. They are joined by Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar, who further put the ‘mad’ in the madcap comedy. Two particularly hilarious scenes that stole the show were Akshay fighting with not one but two monkeys this time, and Jackie Dada recreating his son Tiger Shroff’s iconic dialogue: “Chhoti bacchi hai kya?” Well, the trailer was no less than a rollercoaster ride and fans are here for it! Excited for Housefull 5, one fan gushed, “This one is going to be a mad mad ride ... It's been a long time since we had a slap stick multi starrer movie,” whereas another movie-buff stated, “Already filling up my popcorn box to enjoy at the screens. 🍿” Another comment read, “Oh I am ready to go watch some slapstick comedy enough of this mass masala action,” whereas an elated fan gushed, “Finally a movie that openly says “dimag side mai rakhke dekho” 🤣!! Its gonna be a good watch hopefully haha.”

We can’t wait to witness this masterclass in entertainment when Housefull 5 arrives in theatres on June 6.