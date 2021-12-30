Akshay Kumar repeats 'B category ke C class log' line in Atrangi Re. Here's when he said it before

Actor Akshay Kumar has used his 'B category k C class log (B category’s C class people)' line for the third time in his recently released film Atrangi Re. Earlier, he had delivered this line in Aflatoon and Phir Hera Pheri. A video montage of Akshay delivering the line in these three films has appeared online.

The clip shared on Instagram shows Akshay Kumar saying the line in Atrangi Re while talking to co-actor Sara Ali Khan. Akshay is heard saying, "Mujhe nahi accha lagta. Badtameez. B category k C class log (I don't like all these. Ill-mannered. B category’s C class people)."

In Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Akshay's character Raju told the line to Paresh Rawal's character Babu Bhaiya in a scene where they were dressed as jokers along with Suniel Shetty's character Shyam. As Raju asked Babu Bhaiya for the rope, the latter said that he forgot to bring it. He then said, "Rassi bhul gaye bewakoof? B category k C class log (You forgot the rope? B category’s C class people)."

In Aflatoon (1997), Akshay's character Raja beats up his friend played by actor Sharad Sankla. He then said, "B category k C class log. Chote log. Najane inki aukaat kya hoti hai. Nadi m paida hote hai aur naale m mar jaate hai (B category’s C class people. Cheap people. Who knows what their stature is? They are born in rivers and die in drains)." The film also features Urmila Matondkar.

Reacting to the video shared on Instagram by a fan account, a person wrote, "Super dialogue." Another social media user commented, "Trend is back." A person also explained when the scene appears in Atrangi Re.

Aanand L Rai-directed musical romantic-drama Atrangi Re also features Dhanush apart from Sara and Akshay. The film premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last week.

The Hindustan Times review of Atrangi Re read, "In the climax, you actually realise that the film deserved much more attention than what you would have given until that point. The story unfolds at quite a smooth pace without any needless subplots. Though honestly, I would have wanted to know a bit more of Vishu's background, his parents and fiance. That, I feel, would have allowed us to relate to his character better as we do with Rinku's."

Akshay has several projects in the pipeline including Raksha Bandhan, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and OMG 2.

