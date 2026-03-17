Akshay Kumar reveals wife Twinkle Khanna bought two induction stoves amid LPG shortage in Mumbai

Actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to a question about the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage in Mumbai. Speaking at a press conference held at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday, Akshay said that his wife-author Twinkle Khanna has already bought two induction stoves. Akshay was part of the event along with Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam to announce the launch of the BMC's Mumbai Clean League. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since January 2001.

Akshay Kumar says wife Twinkle Khanna bought two induction stoves In a video shared by Free Press Journal, while speaking with the media, Akshay was asked a question about the shortage of LPG cylinders. Akshay, reacting to it, said, "So my wife day before yesterday...See abhi tak toh nahi hai problem koi. Lekin, what is that another oven which has come, induction kind of a thing, toh do kharide. Toh aap bhi khareed lijiye (I've not faced any problem so far. But my wife has ordered two induction stoves. So you should also buy one)."

Akshay said he wasn't sure if the appliances had reached his home yet When asked if the product reached his home, Akshay said, "Filhaal toh mujhe yeh nahi pata, lekin mujhe yeh maloom hai ki my wife has ordered it, whether ghar pe pahuche hai ki nahi, mujhe nahi pata ab tak (I don't know that, but I know my wife has ordered it, whether it has been delivered or not, I don't know)."

About the LPG crisis Many households and restaurants across Mumbai have been struggling with a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Conflict in West Asia has choked supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India. The country imports about 60 per cent of its LPG requirements, much of it via the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, as per news agency PTI.

About Twinkle and Akshay Twinkle and Akshay have been married since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Actor-turned-author Twinkle released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones, in 2015. She has also authored The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, and Welcome to Paradise.

About Akshay's films Fans will see Akshay in Bhooth Bangla, helmed by Priyadarshan. The film will also star Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, is scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. Wamiqa Gabbi is rumoured to play a significant role. He also has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

Akshay also has Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan, in the pipeline. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Sayami Kher will also play a key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.