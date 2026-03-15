Priyadarshan reacts to Rajpal Yadav's jail term, says he is the ‘most innocent actor’ who got into a ‘trap’
Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar jail in February after he was granted interim bail in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case.
Actor Rajpal Yadav landed in trouble over the payment of settlement amounts in a cheque-bounce case. He surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi, and his bail hearing was adjourned. The relief came from the Delhi High Court after the actor surrendered to the police over the unpaid debt. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Rajpal in multiple films and has shared his concern for him on the matter earlier as well, has now commented on it again with news agency ANI. (Also read: Priyadarshan breaks silence on Rajpal Yadav's jail term, says he made a ‘blunder’ because of poor education)
What Priyadarshan said
In a statement, the filmmaker said, “My relationship with Rajpal, I have known him for many years, and I would say that he is the most innocent actor I have ever seen.”
‘There were so many people ready to help him’
He added, “This guy was so innocent that he got into a trap, and for that, our relationship will never change. If it had been somebody else, so many people would not have come together to help him. There were so many people ready to help him because they understand how innocent this guy is. You can see the innocence in his face, and the same innocence is also in his heart.”
What do we know about the case?
The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to the actor till March 18. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.
The case traces back to 2010, when Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s commercial failure led to heavy losses and a financial dispute. In 2018, a magisterial court convicted the actor for cheque dishonour under the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment — a decision upheld by a sessions court in 2019. The amount due eventually rose to nearly ₹9 crore.
Several celebrities have stepped forward to support him since the news of his jail term surfaced. Sonu Sood was among the first to publicly offer his help. Gurmeet Choudhary, Guru Randhawa and Mika Singh have offered financial assistance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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