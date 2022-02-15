Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey gets new spelling and poster, trailer out Friday

Akshay Kumar has shared a new poster for his upcoming film, Bachchhan Paandey. The film is slated for theatrical release in March. Akshay also revealed that the trailer for the film will be out on February 18, Friday. The film's title's spelling has also been changed from Bachchan Panday

Akshay can be seen as a fearsome gangster in the new poster. The tagline on the picture says ‘mujhe bhai nahi godfather bolte hain (You can’t call me a goon, I am the godfather)." Sharing the new poster, Akshay tweeted, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai (will be here to make you cry, laugh and fear. Be ready). Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb, 2022.”

The official Twitter handle of the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also shared the poster and captioned it, "He's Evil, he's Badass Gear up to face the fear with him."

Bachchhan Paandey is the story of a gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, essayed by Akshay, and the gangster aspires to be an actor. Kriti Sanon plays a journalist who wishes to direct a film. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The film is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Christmas, 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay has many films lined up for release. These include Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's historical epic Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chillar, Anand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan, Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu alongside Nussrat Bharrucha and Jacqueline. Akshay has also announced BadeMiyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

