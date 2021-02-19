Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to clash with Fast & Furious 9; Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film eyes Holi 2022 weekend
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom and Luv Ranjan's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have revealed their release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Bell Bottom will make its way to the theatres this summer. "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021," he tweeted.
Bellbottom was the first Bollywood movie to have begun and wrapped filming during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. If things pan out as per plans, Bellbottom could clash with Fast & Furious 9.
Also Read: Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member
The Vin Diesel and John Cena-starrer was slated to release last summer. However, owing to the pandemic, the movie is now tracking a May 28 release date, worldwide. Given the pandemic situation in the US, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Fast 9 decides to delay the release further.
It has also been revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha are preparing to take on the Holi weekend in 2022 with their yet-to-be-revealed Luv Ranjan film. Taran tweeted, "RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation."
The untitled movie also features Boney Kapoor, essaying the role of Ranbir's father in the movie. Talking to Mid-Day, Boney said, "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions." He reportedly flew to the capital to shoot his scenes for the movie.
