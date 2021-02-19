IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to clash with Fast & Furious 9; Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film eyes Holi 2022 weekend
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to clash with Fast & Furious 9; Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's film eyes Holi 2022 weekend

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom is set to release this summer, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by Luv Ranjan is slated to release in March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST

Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom and Luv Ranjan's film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have revealed their release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Bell Bottom will make its way to the theatres this summer. "AKSHAY KUMAR: #BELLBOTTOM RELEASE DATE FINALISED... #BellBottom - starring #AkshayKumar as #RAW agent - to release in *cinemas* on 28 May 2021," he tweeted.

Bellbottom was the first Bollywood movie to have begun and wrapped filming during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. If things pan out as per plans, Bellbottom could clash with Fast & Furious 9.

Also Read: Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member

The Vin Diesel and John Cena-starrer was slated to release last summer. However, owing to the pandemic, the movie is now tracking a May 28 release date, worldwide. Given the pandemic situation in the US, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Fast 9 decides to delay the release further.

It has also been revealed that Ranbir and Shraddha are preparing to take on the Holi weekend in 2022 with their yet-to-be-revealed Luv Ranjan film. Taran tweeted, "RANBIR - SHRADDHA: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release on 18 March 2022 [#Holi]... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Shooting has commenced in #Delhi... Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... Bhushan Kumar presentation."

The untitled movie also features Boney Kapoor, essaying the role of Ranbir's father in the movie. Talking to Mid-Day, Boney said, "Luv insisted I do the role. He reached out to Arjun, who persuaded me for it. While the team will be shooting at a stretch in Delhi, they have given me the liberty to fly down to Mumbai and attend to my productions." He reportedly flew to the capital to shoot his scenes for the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar ranbir kapoor shraddha kapoor bellbottom

Related Stories

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is a spy thriller, set in the 1980s.
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom is a spy thriller, set in the 1980s.
bollywood

Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule of working 8 hours, does double shift

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2020 01:14 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom in Scotland, has been doing double shift, in complete departure from his 18 year rule of working only eight hours a day.
READ FULL STORY
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie.
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie.
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor spotted together at Luv Ranjan’s office. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 19, 2020 10:05 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are back in work mode. They were seen together at filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom is set to release this summer while Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Luv Ranjan movie is eyeing Holi 2022.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Bellbottom is set to release this summer, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming movie directed by Luv Ranjan is slated to release in March 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn among others tweeted on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti.
bollywood

Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
Aryan Khan filled in for his dad Shah Rukh Khan at the IPL auction.
bollywood

'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:46 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished is a hit.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra's just released memoir Unfinished got featured in the best-seller list of The New York Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback with Hungama 2.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
Kareena Kapoor and Taimur seen together in Bandra.
bollywood

Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor and her son Taimur were spotted in Bandra on Friday. Kareena was reportedly due to deliver her second baby on February 15 but looks like the little one is taking its sweet time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Aryan Khan from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021.
Preity Zinta and Aryan Khan from the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021.
bollywood

Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:38 PM IST
Aryan Khan filled in for Kolkata Knight Riders' owner, his father Shah Rukh Khan at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2021 on Thursday. At the venue, Aryan was seen indulging in a video call with his father and Punjab Kings' owner Preity Zinta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their dogs.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with their dogs.
bollywood

Priyanka was banned from using Jonas dog Gino's Instagram for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra revealed she was "kicked out" from Nick Jonas and her pet dog Gino's Instagram account over Instagram's policy. Fortunately, the account is back!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lakshya has starred in TV serials and will make his big debut with Dostana 2.
Lakshya has starred in TV serials and will make his big debut with Dostana 2.
bollywood

Karan Johar introduces Dostana 2 star Lakshya as his fourth DCA member

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:25 PM IST
  • Karan Johar on Friday took to Instagram to introduce the fourth member of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, TV actor Lakshya. He will debut in Karan's production, Dostana 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen has once again talked about her immense love for her mother, Sushmita Sen.
Renee Sen has once again talked about her immense love for her mother, Sushmita Sen.
bollywood

Renee Sen says she was born in Sushmita's heart when asked about her 'real' mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Thursday. One of the question asked was about her biological mother. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Varun Dhawan recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan will head to Arunachal Pradesh to shoot his next

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan, who recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, will be in Arunachal Pradesh to shoot for his next. He will remain there for a long schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanya Malhotra is enjoying sun and sea at her latest vacation.
Sanya Malhotra is enjoying sun and sea at her latest vacation.
bollywood

Sanya Malhotra flaunts her arm tattoo and swimsuit, Neena Gupta approves

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra is soaking up the sun in a beige bikini during at her latest vacation. The actor shared a bunch of photos from her trip on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Saif collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun visits Malaika's parents

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
From Saif Ali Khan bringing new toys at home ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery to Arjun Kapoor accompanying Malaika Arora to her parents' house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November last year.
bollywood

Rahul Roy takes music lessons as part of his speech therapy post brain stroke

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Actor Rahul Roy shared two videos on social media, which show him undergoing music lessons as one of the treatments to get back to normal after suffering a brain stroke in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP