Akshay Kumar's emotional old video touches Salman Khan's heart, actor says 'bohot achha laga'

Actor Salman Khan has showered love on actor Akshay Kumar as he shared a throwback emotional video of the latter. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Salman Khan posted the clip in which Akshay's sister Alka Bhatia sent him an audio message on a reality show, leaving the actor emotional. (Also Read | Emotional Akshay Kumar cries at sister's message for him on Superstar Singer)

Sharing the clip, Salman captioned it, "I just came across something that I thought that I must share with everyone. God bless you Akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working and may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar."

Replying to Salman, Akshay re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, "Really touched by your message @beingsalmankhan. Bohot achha laga (I felt very good). God bless you too. Shine on (hug emoji)."

The emotional clip was from the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 where Akshay arrived during the promotions of his family entertainer film Raksha Bandhan, earlier this year. In the clip, Alka thanked Akshay for being there for her.

Addressing the actor as Raju, a part of her message said in Punjabi was, "You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, and friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything."

Salman and Akshay have so far featured in two films--Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) is a romantic comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film also features Priyanka Chopra. Jaan-E-Mann (2006), directed by Shirish Kunder, also stars Preity Zinta.

Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's upcoming film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in the family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It will release on Eid next year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films. Actors Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar will also star in the movie.

Salman also has the action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, in which he featured alongside actor and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

