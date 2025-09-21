‘Jab tak aap kisi ko loot nahi rahe…’: Akshay Kumar says he doesn't care about being labelled as money-minded

Actor and producer Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-tax-paying celebrities in India. The actor, who has been busy promoting his latest film, Jolly LLB 3, recently appeared on Aap ki Adalat, where he commented on the accusation that he is money-minded. Akshay Kumar talked about the importance of earning money.

What Akshay said

During the conversation, Akshay said, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kanaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer (I have earned money but not by stealing from someone. For the last 8 years I have been the highest tax-payer) Toh, it cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life, you have be practical.”

‘Paisa kamata hu, tax deta hu’

He added, “Paisa kamata hu, tax deta hu, aur un paiso se kaafi seva karta hoo. Ye mera dharam he. Baki chahe kuch bhi kahe main kuch biswas nahi karta… agar ap ko pheete katne se paisa milta hai toh kya problem hain? Woh paisa dene ko taiyaar he? Jab tak aap kisi se chori nahi kar rahe, jab tak aap kisi ko loot nahi rahe ho, jab tak ap mehnat kar rahe hain tab tak koi problem nahi he (I earn money, I pay the tax, and I serve. That is my religion. Rest, many will say a lot of things I do not care. If someone wants to pay you for attending an event, then why not take it? What is the problem with that? Unless you are stealing from someone and earning it by sheer hard work it is completely okay). I don't care if they have to say money-minded…”

Akshay also added that many years ago, he had to invest his own money to finish a film due to the producer's financial issues.

Akshay's Jolly LLB 3 released in theatres last Friday. The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. It has crossed ₹45 crore at the box office so far.