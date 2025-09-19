Akshay Kumar says Twinkle Khanna ‘meri zindagi nikaal legi’ when asked this

Actor Akshay Kumar will appear on Aap Ki Adalat and share some anecdotes about his life. Taking to Instagram, Rajat Sharma shared a clip of Akshay talking about his school and also his wife-author Twinkle Khanna. Akshay Kumar talked about his wife Twinkle Khanna.(Ashutosh Rai)

Akshay Kumar reveals failing in class 7

In the clip, Akshay said, "When I failed in seventh standard..." and the audience gasped. He asked why did they react that way about it. Rajat also teased Akshay, saying that when, on a set, a person shakes hands with the actor, they need to count their finger rings and be careful with their watch.

Akshay on trying a trick with Twinkle

Akshay joked that he could try it with Rajat too, adding that he could take off anyone's watch. When Rajat asked Akshay if he could take off Twinkle Khanna's watch, he laughed and replied, “Main agar woh koshish karunga woh meri zindagi nikaal legi (If I try that, she will take my life).”

Akshay married Twinkle in January 2001. They share two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Akshay talks about his childhood

On the show, Akshay also said that when his father asked him about his aim in life, he replied that he wanted to be an actor. Akshay also interacted with a fan--carried her in his arms and twirled her. The caption read, "Secrets of Film Star Akshay Kumar's life revealed in Aap Ki Adalat. Didn't Akshay feel like studying? Did Akshay dream of becoming a hero since childhood? Did Akshay supported by his family? Do Akshay steal watches?"

About Akshay's films

Akshay currently stars in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao.

Akshay Kumar's character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Jolly LLB 3 hit theatres on Friday.