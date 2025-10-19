Irritated Akshay Kumar scolds fans for keeping hand on his shoulder while posing for pic: ‘Haath niche rakho’

Akshay Kumar got irritated at a fan recently after he kept his hand on the actor's shoulder while clicking a photo. Recently, Akshay and his daughter Nitara Bhatia were spotted at the airport flying out of Mumbai. For the travel, Akshay was dressed in a black shirt and olive green pants. Akshay Kumar posed with his fans at the Mumbai airport.

Akshay Kumar gets angry at fan; what happened

In a clip shared on Instagram, a group of fans approached him for photos. Akshay asked them to form a group for clicking photos. One of the fans, standing next to Akshay, placed his hand on the actor's shoulder.

Akshay immediately snapped at him, saying, "Haath niche karo (Keep your hand down)." The fan quickly moved his hand away, and Akshay walked away smiling.

Internet supports Akshay over his reaction to fan's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "At least know your basics, how to behave. He's not your uncle's son. No wonder the celebs behave rudely at times, unable to keep their calm anymore." A person supporting Akshay's reaction wrote, "He did nothing wrong. If anyone keeps their hand on anyone without permission/they will react the same." An Instagram user commented, "He is absolutely right. Why do you need to touch celebrities without asking their consent? Good job, Akshay, for teaching him very basic etiquette."

Akshay's upcoming films

Fans will see Akshay with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan. It is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. In the coming months, Akshay will also be seen in Bhooth Bangla.

Akshay was recently seen in Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Arshad Warsi. The duo reprised their beloved characters as Jolly as they locked horns in an intense court battle. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas portrays a grieving mother. Jolly LLB 3 hit theatres on September 19.