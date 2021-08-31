Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akshay Kumar spotted chilling in London, poses for pics with a fan

Pictures of Akshay Kumar taking a stroll in London has emerged online. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Akshay Kumar is in London these days.

Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted taking a picture with a fan in the streets of London recently. The picture was shared by paparazzo account. A smiling Akshay wore black cargo pants, paired with a black T-shirt and camouflage jacket. The lady had a salt and pepper hairdo and wore blue denim jeans, pink printed T-shirt and a dark blue blazer.

Some of his fans dropped messages in the comments box. One user admired how young he still looked and wrote: "So young... looking like 28." Another user wanted to know if the lady was his sister and asked: "Is that his sister?"

Another picture from the same place was shared online by the actor's fan groups. Earlier this month, Akshay had shared a picture of himself (with his back to the camera) enjoying a cycle ride in the countryside.

Sharing it, Akshay wrote how he had completed his quarantine period: "Just finished my quarantine in London today and stepped out for some fresh air. One look around and I was immediately transported to Ratlam which I remember visiting as a child during my summer vacations. Anywhere I’d see, I could see green. Missing Ratlam ki galiyaan (the streets of Ratlam)."

Akshay Kumar with an unidentified lady in London in a picture shared by his fans.

Few days later, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna had shared a picture with Akshay as they headed to watch BellBottom. She also shared her view on the film. Sharing it, she wrote: "Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K’s fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch."

Akshay is reportedly in London for the shoot of his next film. It appears he left for London soon after promoting his latest release BellBottom on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the film, the actor plays an Indian spy who is given the responsibility to rescue hostages from a hijacked Indian plane. It also starred Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles.

