Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan attend Abu Jani's Diwali bash, Navya Nanda bonds with Ananya Panday

Saturday was one of the busiest days for Bollywood celebrities this year as many hopped from one Diwali party to another. After attending producer Ekta Kapoor and producer-real estate developer Anand Pandit's Diwali parties, many celebs headed to designer Abu Jani's bash on Saturday. Those spotted at Abu Jani's party were Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Also read: Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan twin in gold as they bond with each other at Diwali bash. See pics

Akshay Kumar was spotted in a white embroidered kurta pyjama. Twinkle accompanied him in a red saree. Twinkle also shared a candid picture with Akshay on Instagram and wrote, “The best time of the year and it’s lovely to be home for all the festivities. Happy Dhanteras!” The actor is looking forward to the release of his fifth film of the year, Ram Setu on October 25.

Navya Naveli Nanda was seen arriving at the party with grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Navya was in a colourful lehenga while Jaya was in a white salwar suit.

Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Akshay Kumar at Abu Jani's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

(clockwise from top) Golide Behl and Sonali Bendre, Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and Samiksha Pednekar and Bhumi Pednekar at Abu Jani's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar, who had hosted a Diwali party at her residence a day before, arrived for Abu Jani's party in a white ethnic attire. She was accompanied by her sister Samiksha Pednekar, who also wore a white lehenga for the do. Taapsee Pannu, attended Ekta Kapoor's bash in a pink saree with a silver blouse, headed to Abu's party as well. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and Sonali Bendre and husband Goldie Behl were seen twinning in blue at the bash.

(Clockwise from top) Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Nysa Devgn, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at Abu Jani's party. (Varinder Chawla)

(Clockwise from top) Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Swara Bhasker, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at Abu Jani's Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday too attended Ekta Kapoor's bash and made sure to mark her attendance at Abu's party. She was spotted travelling with Navya in the same car. Nysa Devgn, who had also joined Bhumi at her party a day before, also attended the party. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also spotted. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, Swara Bhasker, Sussanne Khan and boyfriend Arslan Goni and Shanaya Kapoor also joined them.

Sussanne and Arslan were also spotted at Ekta Kapoor's bash. Day before, they had attended Karishma Tanna's bash as well.

