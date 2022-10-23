Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan twin in gold as they bond with each other at Diwali bash. See pics

A bunch of star kids had a blast at Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali party on Friday. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan bonded together along with their other friends at the bash. Also read: Suhana Khan 'looks like Deepika Padukone' in saree at Manish Malhotra Diwali bash

Suhana Khan was decked up in a golden saree and sequinned blouse. She had her hair loosely tied in a ponytail and completed her look with drop earrings. Nysa wore a golden lehenga for the bash along with matching earrings and let her hair fall free on her shoulders.

Nysa Devgn with Rakul Preet Singh and friends.

A picture shows Nysa and Suhana standing on each side of their common friend Orhan. While Nysa has her shoulder around Orhan, he has his hand around Suhana's shoulder. Another picture shows the three of them posing with designer Sandeep Khosla. Nysa is also seen posing with her bunch of other friends including Orhan and Vedant. A picture also shows Nysa posing with Rakul Preet Singh, who attended the bash with producer-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. Suhana was accompanied by brother Aryan Khan at the party.

On Saturday, Shah Rukh also praised Suhana's saree look on Instagram. He commented on her pictures, “The speed at which they grow up, defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful (did you tie the saree urself??!! )” She replied, “uhh no @gaurikhan did it for me.” Gauri also wrote, “Sarees are so timeless.” Her friend Ananya Panday also commented, “You’re just too good to be trueeeeee.”

Nysa is currently in India for Diwali. She is pursuing her studies in London. Suhana is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, in which she essays the role of Veronica. The film would also mark the film debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Shweta Nanda's son Agastya Nanda and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor.

