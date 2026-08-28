Salman Khan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alvira, proudly shows off rakhis to paparazzi. Watch
Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with sister Alvira. He showed off colorful rakhis while greeting media outside her home.
Salman Khan is celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with his sister, Alvira Khan. The actor was spotted at Alvira’s house as he joined his family for the festive celebrations. Salman also posed for the paparazzi while exiting his sister’s home and proudly showed off the rakhis tied on his wrist by his sisters.
Salman celebrates Raksha Bandhan
In the paparazzi video, Salman was seen dressed casually in a maroon T-shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat. While his look was casual, the multiple colourful rakhis on his wrist added a festive touch. He was also seen sporting a tilak on his forehead.
Before stepping inside his car, the paparazzi requested Salman to show them the rakhis on his wrist, and the actor happily obliged. Other paparazzi videos also showed Salman hugging veteran actor Helen as she arrived at Alvira’s home. Sohail Khan’s son, Nirvaan Khan, was also spotted by the paparazzi at Alvira’s residence.
Deep Dive
About Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan
Alvira is Salman Khan’s biological sister. She was born to Salim Khan and Salma Khan. She is a fashion designer and film producer and has been associated with several film projects. Alvira is married to actor and producer Atul Agnihotri.
Salman’s other sister is Arpita Khan Sharma. Arpita was adopted by veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and raised alongside his first wife, Salma Khan, and second wife, Helen. She is married to actor Aayush Sharma.
Salman Khan’s films
Salman Khan has several high-profile projects lined up. One of his major upcoming films is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is backed by Salman Khan Films. A new poster released in July indicated that the film remains slated for a 2026 release, although an exact theatrical date has not been announced.
Salman is also set to star in the yet-to-be-titled SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film marks his collaboration with South Indian actor Nayanthara, while Anil Kapoor is also part of the cast. The action-drama is currently expected to release on Eid in 2027. As per reports, Salman is currently busy shooting for the project, which is on course for an Eid 2027 release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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