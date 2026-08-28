Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash for daring to experiment with Toxic amid largely negative response to film: ‘It takes guts’
Toxic, starring Yash in the lead, opened to largely negative reviews from audiences. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups is doing well at the box office so far, but the film has received largely negative response from audience. Many viewers who saw the film in theatres made memes on the film and shared it on social media. Now, Kichcha Sudeep, who is a well-known star in Kannada cinema, has come out in support of Yash amid the negativity surrounding the film. He praised Yash for his attempt to try something different rather than conventional. (Also read: Toxic box office collection day 3 (updated live): Yash, Nayanthara film crosses ₹150 crore; stays steady after dip)
What Kichcha Sudeep wrote
Taking to X, he said, “Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash— you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this.”
“#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional. Bestest wishes, my friend,” he added.
Deep Dive
About Toxic
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash through KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively. It stars Yash in dual roles alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in Goa, still under Portuguese rule even as the rest of India had achieved Independence, it tells the story of a gangster’s rise and fall from power. The HT review called it a ‘soulless nightmare’.
On Thursday, a YouTuber named Suraj Kumar posted a screenshot of an email he received from Bengaluru-based film Aiplex Software Private Limited. The screenshot showed an authorisation letter from the makers of Toxic for the firm to enforce the court order on their behalf. Now, another YouTuber named Prashanth Rangaswamy, who did a ‘Murugal Roast’of the film in his review, has made similar claims.
“Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!” wrote Prashanth on X, slamming Yash. He did not post a screenshot of the legal notice, like Suraj did, and HT couldn’t independently verify his claim. At the time of writing, the video of his Toxic review was still available for viewing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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