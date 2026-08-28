8 OTT releases to watch this weekend: Pick from Alpha and Bandar to Michael and Dark Matter; where to watch

OTT releases this week: Grab your popcorn and cuddle up before the TV this weekend because this week’s OTT releases have something for everyone. From digital releases of films that were released theatrically, to old favourites returning with new seasons, there’s a lot to look forward to. And if none of that catches your fancy, you always have new shows and movies to look forward to. From Alpha and Bandar to Michael and Dark Matter, take your pick. OTT releases this week: Alpha, Michael and I, Nobody will be available to stream this weekend. Alpha (Hindi) Where to watch: Netflix Release date: August 28

The seventh film in the YRF spy universe follows Sita (Alia Bhatt), who was kidnapped by Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat (Bobby Deol) as a baby. Believing her to be his daughter, he raises her as a trained assassin. But she soon learns the truth of her past. Anil Kapoor and Sharwari also star in it. Bandar (Hindi) Where to watch: Zee5 Release date: August 28 A fading and ageing television star, Samar Mehra (Bobby Deol), is accused by a former girlfriend of rape. As a ruthless media and court trial unfold, he is thrown into an overcrowded prison. His sister Suhaani (Sanya Malhotra) seems to be the only one on his side when everything is stacked against him. Babita Singh Reporting (Hindi) Where to watch: Prime Video Release date: August 28 Rookie police officer Babita Singh (Nimisha Sajayan), aka Baby, gets suspended and attends her sister-in-law’s baby shower in her hometown. However, a personal trip soon turns professional when her childhood friend Bansi (Barun Sobti) is found murdered. Determined to discover the truth, she ends up digging up long-buried secrets. I, Nobody (Malayalam) Where to watch: JioHotstar Release date: August 25

An ordinary government employee and family man, Rajeevan (Prithviraj Sukumaran) has his life changed when he witnesses something he was never supposed to see. A bank heist gone wrong finds him unexpectedly at its centre. Everything from his marriage to life is now under threat. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Hakeem Shajahan and Ashokan also star in the thriller. Anbe Diana (Tamil) Where to watch: SonyLIV Release date: August 28 Set in Perambur, Chennai, it follows the story of a conservative Telugu athletics coach, Chirumamilla Sita Krishna (Pari Elavazhagan). He falls for a vibrant Anglo-Indian, Magic Diana D'Souza (Ramya Ranganathan). But seeking approval from his strict mother (Roja Selvamani) might not be as easy for him as falling in love was.

Michael (English) Where to watch: JioHotstar Release date: August 29 A biographical film that explores the life and career of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. It explores his childhood with The Jackson 5, his strained relationship with his strict father, and his eventual solo success after breaking away from his family. The film stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson, as well as Colman Domingo and Nia Long. The Whisper Man (English) Where to watch: Netflix Release date: August 28