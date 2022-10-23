Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar come together at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash. See pics

Kangana Ranaut finally made an appearance at a Diwali party this year. She attended Ekta Kapoor's lavish Diwali bash on Saturday. Decked up in a green lehenga and a huge necklace, Kangana posed for paparazzi along with sister-in-law Ritu. Also read: Rishab Shetty reacts after Kangana Ranaut praises Kantara: ‘It feels nice...'

Kangana attended the party with Ritu in company. The latter was in an orange kurta-salwar. Ritu is the wife of Kangana's younger brother Aksht Ranaut. Ankita attended the party with husband Vicky Jain. She was in a white saree paired with a matching necklace while Vicky was in a beige kurta pyjama.

Kangana and Ankita met at the red carpet and exchanged a few pleasantries. Kangana also shook hands with Vicky and had a little conversation. The actor had attended their mehendi ceremony in December last year.

Kangana Ranaut with Ritu, Taapsee Pannu with Shagun Pannu and Karan Johar at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party. (Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Jain at Ekta Kapoor's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Apart from Kangana and Ankita, the star-studded bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor had several other Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them were Taapsee Pannu, who arrived in a soft pink dhoti saree paired with jutis and a matching clutch. She wore matching traditional earrings to complete her look and was accompanied by sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee and Kangana have been on loggerheads ever since the latter counted her among ‘B-grade actresses’ in one of her controversial statements on social media.

Karan Johar too made it to Ekta Kapoor's bash in a colourful bandini print Kurta and shades. He recently quit Twitter after a never-ending attack on him by the trolls for promoting star kids in his films. The debate had started when Kangana called him the 'flagbearer of nepotism' on his own chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Among others at the party were Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON