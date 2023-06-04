When Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's lawyer got him out of ‘obscenity' case at her expense: ‘He just stood, she assaulted’

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar once landed in a big controversy in 2009. During Akshay's ramp walk at the Lakme Fashion Week, she was sitting in the front row as Akshay approached her. The former actor unbuttoned Akshay's pants as those around them cheered and Akshay smiled. Later, a case was registered against them for obscene behaviour that continued for years. Twinkle even addressed it during an appearance on Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna takes dig at Indians invested in King Charles III's coronation) Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had a case registered against them for what they did during a fashion show.

Twinkle was out on bail

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan season 5 in 2016, Twinkle said she was still out on ₹500 bail while Akshay was let off the hook. It was all thanks to their lawyer. She told host Karan Johar, “Billions of people can unbutton, unzip, take out their dangling bits, pee on the wall of police station, nobody arrests them but I have been arrested. Mine is a crime of the century.”

Karan asked, “Is that case still on?” Twinkle said, “Yes, but only I am in that case, not him. Because we have the same lawyer and he said we have to get one of y'all out of it. I said okay, fine, that's fair enough. So he filed a petition saying my client was just standing there, this woman has assaulted him and opened his button. I'm out on bail. ₹500 bail. It's on my Wikipedia page. Arrested for an obscene crime.” Both Karan and Akshay laughed hysterically as she recalled the story.

Twinkle didn't want to do it

Twinkle also said on the show she was mortified and reluctant to do it but gave in as her husband had insisted. “It was only the top button. The next day, he was receiving his Padma Shri and I got a call from mom saying that police was looking for me because of this act,” she said.

Fans love her savage nature

The clip from Koffee With Karan was recently shared on Instagram by a Bollywood fan page. Fans of Twinkle praised her ‘savage nature’. “I love how bold and beautiful she is,” wrote one. “Tina mam is always savage,” wrote another.

