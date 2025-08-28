Akshay Oberoi opens up about working with Janhvi Kapoor: 'Being Sridevi's daughter comes with its own weight'

Actors Akshay Oberoi and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen space in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK), directed by Shashank Khaitan. The star-studded cast also includes Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. In a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal, Akshay reflected on his experience working with Janhvi, especially in light of a previous remark by Gulshan Devaiah, her co-star in Ulajh, who said he didn’t quite “vibe” with her. Akshay Oberoi praised Janhvi Kapoor's intelligence and humility, highlighting their growing connection on set. The film, also featuring Varun Dhawan, is set for release on October 2.

Akshay on his working equation with Janhvi

Speaking about their dynamic on the set of SSKTK, Akshay shared, “Initially, we didn’t talk much—she already knew everyone else. But by the fourth or fifth day, we started connecting. She’s incredibly intelligent and well-read. She can have deep conversations about philosophers like Nietzsche and Immanuel Kant. Once she opens up, she’s very honest and open about her vulnerabilities.”

He continued, “Coming from such a legendary family, she remains humble and self-deprecating. That’s not what people would expect. I loved working with her. We bumped into each other recently at an event and were genuinely happy to reconnect. I’ll never fully understand what she’s gone through in life—and the same goes for her with me. Being Sridevi’s daughter comes with its own weight. But she never acted like she was above me. She’s wonderful.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles and also features Akshay Oberoi, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Slated for release on October 2, 2025, the film blends love, tradition, and light-hearted humour.