Alaya F opens up about Aaishvary Thackeray dating rumours, says their pics could land her in trouble

Actor Alaya F has reacted to link-up rumours with Aaishvary Thackeray, who belongs to a Maharashtra political family. She said that they are old family friends, and there's nothing more to their relationship.

In an interview, Alaya said that she has started to refuse posing with Aaishvary, for fear that those pictures could land her 'in a lot of trouble later'.

She told The Times of India, “He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go to dance classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny.”

“It’s not like I expect it," she continued. "The paparazzi get photos so I know what’s going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I’m exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later."

About being photographed with him, she said that she sees it 'as a big compliment' and that the paparazzi are 'technically supporting (her)'.

Also read: Alaya F attends Dubai birthday party of Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary. See inside video

Last year, Alaya fuelled speculation when she attended Aaishvary's birthday party in Dubai. Both Aaishvary and his mother, Smita Thackeray, shared glimpses from the party on social media. In her caption, Smita mentioned Alaya. In his own Instagram story from the party, Aaishvary tagged his mother and Alaya, and added a red heart emoji.

In January, he was spotted attending the premiere of Alaya’s debut Bollywood film, Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya had shared pictures with Aaishvary from her 22nd birthday party.