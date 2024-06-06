Alaya F suffers a bad fall while trying out an impossible workout; aces it later, leaving Priyanka Chopra impressed

Actor Alaya F often uses her social media to document her life from fashion to fitness. This time, she has shared her journey of perfecting the balancing workout on a stability ball after suffering major falls, leaving everyone, including actor Priyanka Chopra impressed. (Also read: Alaya F recalls being fat and skinny-shamed: 'There's literally no end to it') Alaya F keeps on sharing her fitness workouts on her social media.

The balancing act

Taking to Instagram, Alaya shared a compilation of several clips, showing her endeavour to master the art of balancing on the stability ball. The clip shows struggling to sit straight on the ball, and goes on to capture how she gets better with the practice. In the end, it shows the actor standing on the ball with weights in her hand.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Felt unstoppable, might delete later… my journey with balancing on this ball has been so rewarding! Persistence really is an incredible thing! Mehnat ka phal. Thank you @sunpreet_sing”. She uses heart emojis with the post.

The video has left her Insta fam. Priyanka reacted to the video with a clapping emoji, while Saiyami Kher wrote, “Woah”.

She also took to the Stories section of her Instagram to share a video of herself failing. As she tried to get on top of the ball, she lost her balance and tumbled down.

“My most painful fall yet,” she writes on the video, adding, “That’s why it is important not to try this at home without trained supervision and crash mats”.

A fitness enthusiast

The actor, last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle. She recently opened up on being body-shamed by people while growing up.

Talking to India Today, she revealed that she has been both fat-shamed and skinny shamed.

“This is indeed a competitive industry. We all have our insecurities about our appearances and how we look but let’s admit that we are also way beyond how we look. My character in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was also about that. Also, personally, for me, I have never always looked this way. Growing up I was a healthy kid. I was overweight, and I was fat-shamed all the time,” she said.

She added, “It’s only now when I have dropped all the weight because I believe in self-care and do my workouts that I look a certain way. But, even then, despite losing all the weight now, I have people skinny-shaming me. There’s literally no end to this because I have been fat-shamed and skinny-shamed.”

About her work

She made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She went on to feature in films such as Freddy, Always Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala.