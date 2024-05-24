Alaya F recalls being fat and skinny-shamed: 'There's literally no end to it'

Alaya F often speaks her mind when it comes to her views on cinema and society. The actor recently opened up on being body-shamed by people while growing up. Alaya, in an interview with India Today, revealed that she has been both fat-shamed and skinny shamed. (Also read: Alaya F reveals mom Pooja Bedi attended dad’s second wedding: 'I am extremely close to my step-mom') Alaya F recently revealed about being body-shamed for her appearance.(Photo: Instagram)

Alaya F reveals about being body-shamed

Alaya, while recalling her experiences on being judged for her appearance said, “This is indeed a competitive industry. We all have our insecurities about our appearances and how we look but let’s admit that we are also way beyond how we look. My character in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan was also about that. Also, personally, for me, I have never always looked this way. Growing up I was a healthy kid. I was overweight, and I was fat-shamed all the time.”

She further pointed out, “It’s only now when I have dropped all the weight because I believe in self-care and do my workouts that I look a certain way. But, even then, despite losing all the weight now, I have people skinny-shaming me. There’s literally no end to this because I have been fat-shamed and skinny-shamed.”

Alaya F's ‘awful’ experiences in film industry

Alaya, in a previous interview with Puja Talwar had opened up on ‘awful’ experiences on film sets. She had said, “Not to forget there is a big difference in the way men and women are treated in the film industry. There are some wonderful sets I have been on and there are some not so wonderful sets also. There is still a long way to go (in terms of gender equality). There have been many instances that I have had other female actors that I worked with also had.”

About Alaya F

Alaya made her acting debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman. She later featured in films such as Freddy, Always Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, U-Turn and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Alaya is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedia and daughter of Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Ebrahim Furniturewala.

Alaya was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth.