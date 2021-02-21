Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair

Ali Fazal is busy training for boxing these days. And he is learning the sport rather keenly for the last few weeks under MMA fighter Rohit Nair.

Buzz is that Fazal has signed an action film and is working on the prep for the same. Prod him on details but he remains tightlipped and says, “It’s too early to talk about what and when. But there is a larger goal in sight too. Aagey ka aagey. I am learning this to fight the depression that comes along when you gain unhealthy weight -be it because of a pandemic, or a film or any other reason. For now, I am enjoying training each day, learning a new skill.”

Fazal admits that he likes natural forms of fitness over spending hours at the gym and the latter has never been his style. “During the lockdown, I got spoilt, because I shot a film that required me to be hefty and heavy. So I have been through a very unhealthy phase in my life. In the last few months, I have started alternating between Rohit’s usual training and boxing, taking one step at a time. He is teaching me everything about the sport from the scratch. His immense patience with me in understanding my strengths and weaknesses and that’s been such a major factor for me to keep at it. Collaborating with the right attitudes is a crucial factor in remaining focussed.”

The Mirzapur actor reveals he is enjoying perfecting the technique, the balance of hardwork and fun, while working on combat training and performance enhancing training, that includes running, kickboxing, Jiujitsu, functional and strength training.

