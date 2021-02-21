Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair
Ali Fazal is busy training for boxing these days. And he is learning the sport rather keenly for the last few weeks under MMA fighter Rohit Nair.
Buzz is that Fazal has signed an action film and is working on the prep for the same. Prod him on details but he remains tightlipped and says, “It’s too early to talk about what and when. But there is a larger goal in sight too. Aagey ka aagey. I am learning this to fight the depression that comes along when you gain unhealthy weight -be it because of a pandemic, or a film or any other reason. For now, I am enjoying training each day, learning a new skill.”
Fazal admits that he likes natural forms of fitness over spending hours at the gym and the latter has never been his style. “During the lockdown, I got spoilt, because I shot a film that required me to be hefty and heavy. So I have been through a very unhealthy phase in my life. In the last few months, I have started alternating between Rohit’s usual training and boxing, taking one step at a time. He is teaching me everything about the sport from the scratch. His immense patience with me in understanding my strengths and weaknesses and that’s been such a major factor for me to keep at it. Collaborating with the right attitudes is a crucial factor in remaining focussed.”
The Mirzapur actor reveals he is enjoying perfecting the technique, the balance of hardwork and fun, while working on combat training and performance enhancing training, that includes running, kickboxing, Jiujitsu, functional and strength training.
Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar parties with Kiara, Parineeti; Rubina Dilaik may win Bigg Boss 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey says he'd have married Sheetal Thakur were it not for lockdown
- Vikrant Massey was planning to marry Sheetal Thakur last year but everything went for a toss due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is hoping to tie the knot with her this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The word stereotype has a negative connotation: Prachee Shah Paandya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ali Fazal takes to kickboxing; trains with MMA coach Rohit Nair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana regrets not wearing heels to party with bestie as she poses beside her
- Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a new picture from a party on Instagram Stories. She regretted wearing shoes to complete her look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares a glimpse of 'pawri' with Sara, Kiara, Parineeti
- Fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a party at his house on Saturday and among the Bollywood actors who made it to the do were Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Rakul Preet Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch
- Nick Jonas has shared a video on Instagram to show a glimpse of how his wife Priyanka Chopra gave him a surprise despite being away from him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepak Tijori shares his story of being rejected and then offered a film
- Sharing details of being rejected for a film that eventually turned out to be one of the biggest ones in his career, Deepak Tijori talks about Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha sends Tiger to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts
- Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anees Bazmee refutes rumours of Tabu stalling Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot
- Anees Bazmee refuted reports that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been delayed because Tabu refused to give dates for the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone outs Ranveer Singh for calling celebrated show 'rubbish'
- Deepika Padukone in a new Instagram video has said that her husband, Ranveer Singh, called a massively popular show 'rubbish'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious take on influx of release dates of Bollywood films
- Kartik Aaryan shared a hilarious Instagram post as the release dates of several Bollywood films were announced in the last one week. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fined for not wearing helmet, Vivek jokes about bike ride with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia posts gorgeous selfie but her minimalist mangalsutra grabs all the attention
- Dia Mirza, who married Vaibhav Rekhi earlier this week, shared a gorgeous airport selfie on Friday. However, it was her minimalist mangalsutra that grabbed all the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey jokes about infecting 'long lost people' with Covid
- Actor Ranvir Shorey joked on Twitter that it would be a great idea to connect with 'long lost people' and infect them with the coronavirus. He tested positive a few days ago, and is quarantining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox