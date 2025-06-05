Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor hype their BFF ahead of her wedding day with an impromptu dance. Watch BTS video

Alia Bhatt has been acing her duties as bridesmaid at her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding. In a recent video that was posted by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alia can be seen dancing and hyping up their friend before her big day. Their cute little dance is warming the hearts of their friends, family and fans. (Also read: 'I have put together a comfy little something': Alia Bhatt gifts mom-to-be Kiara Advani baby clothes) Alia Bhatt dances with BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapur and Tanya Saha Gupta during wedding celebrations.(Instagram/ akansharanjankapoor)

Alia dances with BFFs

Akansha took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared a carousal of pictures and videos from the wedding festivities in Spain. In one of the videos, Alia, Akansha and Tanya were seen dancing with their hands up in the air, clearly unable to contain their excitement. Alia is seen wearing a denim jacket with black wide-legged pants.

Dressed in casuals, Akansha is holding the camera as she jumps with joy while making the video, joine Tanya and Alia join her. Their giggles and laughter fill up the room. Alia's mother Soni Razdan, reacted to the post and wrote, "Best girls in the whole world. Congratulations @tanya.sg and David". Akansha's sister Anushka wrote in the comments, "Toooo good". Watch the video here.

Alia shares pictures from the wedding

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared pictures featuring herself at the wedding, in various pre-wedding and wedding festivities. Alia looked stunning in a black strapless dress. In other picture, Alia flashes her beautiful smile as she poses with the newlyweds. She wore a multi-colour, kalidar lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She added a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses for a boho-chic feel.

Along with the post, she wrote an adorable note, “There's nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life (@tanya.sg @d_angelov). The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride -- and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home - ours is wherever we are together.”

Alia's upcoming films

On the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be an addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.