'I have put together a comfy little something': Alia Bhatt gifts mom-to-be Kiara Advani baby clothes
Alia Bhatt gifted baby clothes to Kiara Advani with a cute little note asking her to enjoy the beautiful phase of motherhood.
Bollywood star Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and enjoying the new chapter in her life. The Shershaah star recently stunned her fans by flaunting her baby bump at this year's Met Gala. And now, Kiara is on cloud nine as she has been gifted baby clothes by none-other-than Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid in black, turns photographer for friend at wedding in Spain. See pics)
Alia sends Kiara baby clothes with a beautiful note
On Wednesday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of cute little baby clothes. The mom-to-be also wrote a sweet note for Alia which read, "Thanks mama @Aliabhatt."
In the picture, we can see a heartfelt note written by Alia which reads, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra care love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lot of love, Alia." Alia is also the ex-girlfriend of Kiara's husband, Sidharth Malhotra.
Alia and Kiara's upcoming projects
On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Alpha, with which she steps into Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen War 2, which also boasts of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR War 2 as star cast. Kiara's bikini scene has already became a rage among fans as they are excited to see her in new stunning avatar. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the theaters on Aug 14.
Kiara is also starring in the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash, which has Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film will be period gangster drama set in Goa, exploring the world of a powerful drug cartel.
