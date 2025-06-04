'I have put together a comfy little something': Alia Bhatt gifts mom-to-be Kiara Advani baby clothes

Alia sends Kiara baby clothes with a beautiful note

On Wednesday, Kiara took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of cute little baby clothes. The mom-to-be also wrote a sweet note for Alia which read, "Thanks mama @Aliabhatt."

In the picture, we can see a heartfelt note written by Alia which reads, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra care love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lot of love, Alia." Alia is also the ex-girlfriend of Kiara's husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

A screengrab from Kiara Advani's Instagram stories. (Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani)

Alia and Kiara's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Alpha, with which she steps into Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, Kiara will next be seen War 2, which also boasts of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR War 2 as star cast. Kiara's bikini scene has already became a rage among fans as they are excited to see her in new stunning avatar. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is set to hit the theaters on Aug 14.

Kiara is also starring in the Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash, which has Nayanthara in a pivotal role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film will be period gangster drama set in Goa, exploring the world of a powerful drug cartel.