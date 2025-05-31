Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid in black, turns photographer for friend at wedding in Spain. See pics

Alia Bhatt stunned at the Cannes Film Festival as she made her debut on the red carpet as one of the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. But her professional commitments are not coming in the way of her personal ties, as Alia soon jetted off to Spain to attend her close friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding celebrations. Alia Bhatt wore a black dress as one of the bridesmaids for her friend's wedding in Spain.

Latest pictures from the special day have now surfaced on Instagram and X, where Alia was seen in a black dress as one of the bridesmaids, attending to her friend and clicking her photos. (Also read: Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt grooves to dhol beats, London Thumakda at a friend's wedding in Spain. Watch)

Alia turns bridesmaid

In the pictures that surfaced on a paparazzi account on Instagram, Alia was seen in a black strapless gown from the wedding day where the bride and groom twinned in white costumes. Alia joined her gang of girlfriends as the bridesmaids, clicking pictures and giggling and making sure the bride has the best day ever. In one of the pictures, Alia was seen holding a white umbrella. In another she clicked a picture of her om her phone with the backdrop of the stunning location. A video of her walking down the stairs as one of the bridesmaids was also shared by her fan page on X.

Several videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds of social media. In one of them, Alia was seen dancing to dhol beats and having a great time. In another video, she was seen in what looked like a procession, dancing with her friends to peppy Bollywood tracks like London Thumakda and High Heels. She opted for a colourful lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse.

Alia at Cannes

Alia made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival with her red carpet looks. For her Cannes red carpet debut, she wore an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture to attend the premiere of The Mastermind. At the closing ceremony, she made a jaw-dropping statement in the first-ever Gucci saree, embellished with Swarovski crystals.

In the work front, Alia will be seen next in Alpha, in which she steps into Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, in which she stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.