Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt grooves to dhol beats, London Thumakda at a friend's wedding in Spain. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
May 29, 2025 01:32 PM IST

Photos of Alia Bhatt dressed to impress and enjoying the wedding festivities have been making the rounds on social media

Actor Alia Bhatt jet-set from the glamour of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to the celebrations of her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta's wedding in Spain, where she's letting loose, dancing on dhol beats and even grooving to Kangana Ranaut's hit track London Thumakda. Also read: Alia Bhatt leaves fans gushing over her ‘magical life’ as she enjoys a wedding in Spain after Cannes debut; watch

Alia travelled to Spain to celebrate the wedding of her close friend, Tanya Saha Gupta.

Alia enjoys her friend’s wedding

Alia travelled to Spain to celebrate the wedding of her close friend, Tanya Saha Gupta, a fashion tech brand founder and former investment banker, who tied the knot with David Angelov. 

Photos of Alia dressed to impress and enjoying the festivities have been making the rounds on social media. Now, candid videos from the wedding ceremony, featuring Alia and other guests, have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse into the celebration.

 

 

In one clip, Alia is dancing to the energetic beats of the dhol, letting loose and having a great time. In another video, she is part of a lively procession, dancing with her friends to upbeat Bollywood tracks like London Thumakda and High Heel.

 

For the wedding, Alia picked a white embellished bralette, a matching blazer and a cream skirt. She also wore a necklace, sunglasses and carried a bag.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, a video from the pre-wedding ceremony emerged on social media in which Alia was seen dressed in a colourful lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. Alia also added a purple bandanna on her head and wore dark sunglasses. She smiled and posed with her friends. Alia went to Spain after attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Alia's upcoming films

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra along with Vedang Raina.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bridesmaid Alia Bhatt grooves to dhol beats, London Thumakda at a friend's wedding in Spain. Watch
