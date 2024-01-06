Alia Bhatt clicks ‘a million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacay, writes ‘Raha wish you were here’ on the beach. See pics

Alia Bhatt has given us a sneak peak into her cosy and wholesome New Year vacation. However, the pictures are devoid of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha can't stop smiling as family returns from New Year vacation. Watch) Alia Bhatt shared pictures and videos from her New Year vacation

Alia's pictures

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her New Year holiday. She wrote in the caption, “Many moods & a million mirror selfie (shooting stars emoji).” Her post consisted of six solo mirror selfies. These ranged from her in a pink swimsuit and printed white shrug, her in an orange top and pink skirt, her in a powder blue bow top and shorts in a gym, a blurred one with her wearing a printed brown kaftan, to her in a blue gown with her hair tied behind.

She also shared two videos. In the first one, she's seen twirling in the blue gown along the sea, the words “Raha wish you were here” written on a white sand beach, and her smiling for the camera in a speedboat during sunset. Ranbir Kapoor presumably captured that video. The second video Alia shared is a sunset time-lapse from their vacation.

Alia, Ranbir and Raha return from vacay

Ranbir, Alia, and Raha Kapoor returned to Mumbai from their New Year's vacation on Friday. Ranbir was seen holding Raha in his hands as they headed to their car. The actor sported a black t-shirt with brown pants, complemented by white sneakers. Raha was dressed in a pink hoodie and white shoes. On the other hand, Alia donned a brown shirt with sunglasses and her hair tied up.

Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on Christmas by revealing Raha's face for the first time. As they reached for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, the coupleposed with baby Raha in front of the paparazzi stationed outside the residence of Ranbir's uncle Kunal Kapoor.

Raha looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Raha's pictures took the internet by storm as they made fans extremely elated. In fact, many people were quite happy to notice her uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and great-granddad Raj Kapoor. Raha was born on November 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra. Apart from that, she also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1. Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimrii. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences, but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed the family crime drama. Ranbir will also be seen in the Animal sequel, titled Animal Park.

