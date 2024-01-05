Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha can't stop smiling as family returns from New Year vacation. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were clicked at the airport in Mumbai, returning to the city after their New Year’s vacation. While the paparazzi were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actors, their daughter Raha was the centre of attention. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor puts on police uniform and moustache, shoots an ad with Rohit Shetty) Ranbir Kapoor with Raha and Alia Bhatt(Yogen Shah/Viral Bhayani)

Return to the city

Ranbir and Alia initially insisted on keeping Raha away from the limelight after her birth in November 2022. However, they revealed her face to the world for the first time during Christmas festivities. The family was spotted returning to Mumbai and fans couldn’t get enough of Ranbir and Raha.

The adorable family

In the pictures and videos clicked by the paparazzi, Ranbir can be seen in a black t-shirt paired with brown chinos and white sneakers. Completing his look was a bag, sunglasses and a hat. Alia opted for a brown shirt, and denims, kept her hair tied up and completed her look with sunglasses. As her father whisked her away, Raha looked adorable in a pink hoodie and white shoes.

Raha looks like…

Fans couldn’t get enough of Raha as they commented with hearts and heart eye emojis under pictures and videos on Instagram and X. Some even commented that she looks exactly like Alia in the snapshots, writing “Raha is such a cutie just like her mumma,” and “She looks like Alia.” Another fan believed that the little one looked like her aunts, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, writing, “Karishma kapoor copy paste,” and “Looks like little Kareena.”

Upcoming work

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, receiving praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz Haque in the sequel to Animal, called Animal Park, which is yet to go on floors. Alia was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will soon be seen in Jigra.

