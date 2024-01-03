Ranbir Kapoor puts on police uniform and moustache, shoots an ad with Rohit Shetty. Fans demand his cop movie

What are the chances that fans can get to see Ranbir Kapoor in a Rohit Shetty cop film? The actor surprised fans dressed in a cop uniform and sporting a moustache as he shot for an advertisement with the director. Ranbir's look has impressed fans, who commented on the possibility of him doing a film where he plays a police officer. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi defend Ranbir's Animal: 'If films could change society, we would be living in heaven') Ranbir Kapoor and Rohit Shetty shot an ad together.

Ranbir shoots for an ad in police uniform

Several pictures of Ranbir dressed as a police officer emerged on social media, which were posted by his fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter). In one of the pictures, he was seen sitting on a chair waiting for a shot. In one shot, the actor looked handsome as he was seen walking towards the set in a pair of black shades. A third picture saw Ranbir do a fist bump with director Rohit Shetty. The caption of the post read: "RK and Rohit Shetty for an ad shoot."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fan reactions

Reacting to the pictures, a fan said: "Man he should do cop film in this banger look!" An eagle-eyed fan spotted the name tag on his uniform and added, "His name tag says chingum (laughing face emoticon)" Another fan said, “We want a movie with this look of RK!”

Ranbir in an ad with Konkona Sen Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor was also seen in what appears to be another ad, which was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar on his Instagram. It starred his Wake Up Sid co-star Konkona Sensharma. In the caption, Karan Johar said: "Is this really happening? All I know is something exciting is brewing and I couldn’t have woken up to a better piece of news."

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty recently unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Indian Police Force season 1. It is a Prime Video India original series, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. It will be release on January 19.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which became the highest grossing film of his career. The 3-hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It stands at a worldwide gross collection of ₹887.69 crore.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place