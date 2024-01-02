Manoj Bajpayee, Arshad Warsi defend Ranbir's Animal: 'If films could change society, we would be living in heaven'

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal turned out to be one of the highest grossing films in 2023 despite many calling the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film ‘misogynistic’ and ‘too violent’. In a new actors roundtable hosted by Bollywood Hungama, Arshad Warsi said that Animal comes in a bracket of films, which actors ‘like to see but not do’. Aparshakti Khurana on the other hand, said the film felt like a comedy with gags and no screenplay. Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee also praised film. Also read: Karan Johar says he cried at the end of Animal, calls it the year's best film Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal.(X)

Arshad, Manoj and Aparshakti on Animal

Arshad Warsi said that he loved Animal and was not there to judge it. He said during the roundtable, “All the serious actors may hate the film, but I love the film. It was like the male version of Kill Bill. My whole point of view is different. I look at films as complete entertainment and when you go to theatre this is what you want to watch. I don’t want to think too hard, don’t teach me, don’t give me lessons, I learned it in school.”

Aparshakti Khurana, who earned praise for Jubilee last year, also shared his views on Animal. “For me where the film wins is that it made me forget the moral compass after a couple of scenes. The composition in which scenes were written was so different than what we have seen before, and it almost seemed like a comedy film that has gags and doesn’t have a screenplay. This film just had really good structured scenes which was so engaging,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee too voiced a similar expression and made it clear that films were not there to change the society. He said, “It has to be engaging. If it engages you, you completely forget about the morality, all your principles, and everything and you just watch a story and how the director wants you to watch it. That’s it. I have maintained this that if films could change society then by now we would have been living in heaven.”

More about Animal

Animal showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Animal is the highest grossing film in Ranbir Kapoor's film career. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and stands at a worldwide gross collection of ₹887.69 crore. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

