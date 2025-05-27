Alia Bhatt trades gowns for desi lehenga choli as she attends friend's wedding in Spain, cannot stop laughing. Watch

Alia Bhatt attends a friend's wedding in Spain

As per fan accounts of Alia, the actor is in Spain for the wedding of Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov. In a clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Tanya and David sat outdoors in a decorated setting. Bright clothes and flowers were used to decorate the venue. For the ceremony, Tanya and David wore peach and golden outfits.

Alia stuns in an ethnic outfit

In the clip, Alia, along with their friends, including Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, stood near the couple. As petals were showered on them, Alia laughed and moved away briefly. For the event, Alia wore a colourful lehenga, tied a bandana on her head and opted for dark sunglasses. Akansha was seen in a purple lehenga. All of their friends were seen in red, yellow and cream outfits.

Alia was recently in Cannes

Recently, Alia turned heads at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival's red carpet as she made her debut. At the film festival, she wore different outfits, winning the hearts of the fans. For the closing ceremony, she wore a gown by Gucci, which was inspired by the Indian saree. Made from sheer fabric, it featured a reticulate pattern with silver sequins and Swarovski crystals throughout. The blouse was a minimal bralette style, complementing the heavily embellished saree.

Earlier, she wore a bright yellow custom-made three-piece crepe wool skirt suit. Alia made her Cannes red carpet debut, wearing an off-shoulder fishtail gown from Schiaparelli haute couture. The actor is also the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which celebrated its 28th anniversary at the gala.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. It also stars Sharvari. Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.