Alia Bhatt, Urvashi Rautela pose for pic at Cannes Film Festival: Serving looks so fierce red carpet’s still recovering

Urvashi Rautela clicks selfie with Alia Bhatt

In the picture, both of them smiled as Alia clicked a selfie. Alia wore a black and white chequered outfit, dark sunglasses and golden earrings. Urvashi was seen in a white outfit with black floral accents. Urvashi added like JENNIE as the background music. She geo-tagged the location as Cannes Film Festival.

Urvashi calls herself, Alia ‘Cannes Crushers’

Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, "CANNES CAPTION PL #CannesCrushers serving looks so fierce the red carpet’s still recovering! #ABK (smiling face with hearts emoji)." She added the hashtags--love, Urvashi Rautela, UR 1, UR 7, Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Cannes, Cannes 2025, Cannes Film Festival and Alia Bhatt.

Fans reacts to pic

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "When bold meets beauty at Cannes." A person wrote, "Queens Aliya and Urvashi, wow! So cute." An Instagram user said, "Two sisters from different mothers!" A comment read, "Look lovely, both of you. Both are Dolls."

Alia, Urvashi at Cannes

Alia has been making appearances at the film festival red carpet in different outfits. On the first day, she opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown. The pastel colour dress had intricate floral work throughout. She kept the minimal makeup look with her hair tied in a bun. Next, she made a statement in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony. The unique saree was soaked in Swarovski crystals, and her minimal make-up well complemented her gorgeous ensemble.

At the film festival, Urvashi was dressed in a shimmering, cape-style Joli Poli couture number complete with a Judith Leiber statement bag. Urvashi attended the La Venue De L’avenir (Colours Of Time) Red carpet. She was last seen in Bobby Kolli's Daaku Maharaaj alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Deol.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.