‘Sweet’ Alia Bhatt reacts after an elderly fan at Cannes Film Festival complains their pic didn't click properly

Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, made a sweet gesture towards a fan, winning hearts on the internet. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan account shared a brief clip of an interaction between Alia and an elderly person. (Also Read | Hollywood icon Jane Fonda looks obsessed with Alia Bhatt in new video from Cannes. Watch) Alia Bhatt with her fan at the Cannes Film Festival. (X/@rayfilm and Instagram/Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt has a sweet gesture for fans at Cannes Film Festival

In the video, Alia smiled as she climbed up the stairs. The fan told her, "Alia ji! Photo theek se nahi aaya (The photo didn't get captured well)." At this, Alia nodded her head, extended her hand and said, "Main leti hoon (let me click)."

The woman then handed her phone to Alia. While the actor held the phone, the fan typed on it. Alia asked her, "Aapka password kya hai (What is your password)?" The actor and the fan shared a brief chat, after which she left with a smile. Both of them thanked each other.

Internet praises Alia's gesture

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Awww, my baby." A tweet read, "Such a sweet gesture." "Alia is really kind and nice to her fans," commented a fan. "What a nice and sweet soul. She listened and even offered to click the photo while patiently waiting for the fan to unlock her phone. Who does that nowadays?" an X user wrote. "Extremely sweet and lovely towards everyone. Her parents raised her right," read a comment.

Alia's outfits at Cannes Film Festival

Alia has been making appearances at the film festival red carpet in different outfits. On the first day, she opted for an off-shoulder fishtail gown. The pastel colour dress had intricate floral work throughout. She kept the minimal makeup look with her hair tied in a bun. Alia is the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the gala.

Next, she made a statement in the first-ever Gucci saree at the closing ceremony. The unique saree was soaked in Swarovski crystals, and her minimal make-up well complemented her gorgeous ensemble. On her birthday in March, Alia, during a press meet, confirmed her Cannes debut.

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia in her upcoming movie, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. Apart from this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.