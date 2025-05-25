Hollywood icon Jane Fonda looks obsessed with Alia Bhatt in new video from Cannes. Watch

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt impressed not just her desi fans but also a Hollywood icon with her Cannes Film Festival debut this weekend. A video from a L'Oreal event in the French Riviera shows Jane Fonda look completely smitten by Alia's beauty and Gucci saree-dress. Jane Fonda looked obsessed with Alia Bhatt in a new video from Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.

Jane Fonda is Alia Bhatt's latest fan?

The video shows the 87-year-old actor looking adoringly at Alia as they pose for photos. Both are wearing almost matching golden-silver outfits as the brand ambassadors for L'Oreal. Jane, instead of looking at the camera, was all eyes for Alia and touched her dress to get a better look. Alia catches her looking and gives a big smile.

Earlier on Friday, even Bridgerton star Simone Ashley was also spotted catching a look at Alia as they posed together.

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt's Cannes appearance

The actors were walking the red carpet ahead of the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony on Saturday. Alia wore a stunning saree-inspired mesh dress, made specially for her by Gucci.

Decked up in a Schiaparelli cream gown, the 'Highway' actor stole everyone's attention with her look.

She walked the iconic red carpet in an off-shoulder outfit made in ecru Chantilly lace, with organza and enamel flowers embroidered on the bodice.

The custom soft nude bodycon version, which was elevated with tulle ruffles at the hem, received a thumbs up from fashionistas. Alia was styled by Rhea Kapoor. She styled her hair in a neat bun with edges in a unique pattern. For the makeup, she kept it shiny and radiant.

Who is Jane Fonda?

Jane Fonda is an American actor whose career spans over six decades. She is a two-time Academy Award winner known for powerful performances in films like Klute and Coming Home. Beyond Hollywood, Fonda has been a passionate activist, speaking out on issues from the Vietnam War to climate change.