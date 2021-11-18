Alia Bhatt expresses love for sunsets, fan calls her ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s sunshine’. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt posted a new video, expressing her love for sunsets. In it, she can be seen posing at a beach against the backdrop of a sunset.

On Thursday, Alia posted a video on Instagram, in which she had her back towards the camera as she played with her hair. She wore a pink maxi dress. She then turned around and smiled for the camera. Sharing this video, she wrote, “Never met a sunset I didn’t like”.

Many fans commented on the video. One fan said that Alia is her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘sunshine’: “Wow! Ranbir’s sunshine loves sunset.” Another said, “I love the way you look.” Another commented, “Never met an another Alia, we liked. [heart emoji]”

Alia is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Recently, a video shared by Karan of Alia on the sets went viral. In the video, he asked her back-to-back rapid fire questions as she waited for her shot.

Earlier this month, Alia shared a Diwali picture with Ranbir on Instagram. They wrapped their hands around each other in the photo. Ranbir and Alia have been dating for a few years now and it was being reported that they are planning to tie the knot this December.

While Alia’s mother Soni Razdan said in an interview that even she is ‘waiting for some information’ on the wedding, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor also claimed to be unaware. “I don’t know, and I haven’t heard the news either. He will get married someday or the other, but I don’t have any news on this,” he told Pinkvilla.

Apart from Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will mark the return of Karan to feature film direction after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Alia has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the pipeline.