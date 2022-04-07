Alia Bhatt gets into dancing mood as 3 songs from her films trend among top five. Check out the list

Alia Bhatt is in a celebratory mood after finding out that three songs from her films have been trending. The actor shared on her Instagram account that she is dancing on the inside after finding out about the success of the songs. Alia was recently seen in a cameo in RRR, which starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. She also appeared in the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was released in February. Also Read| As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor plan an RK house wedding, check out best, most surprising Bollywood shaadi venues so far

Alia took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal her songs that have been trending. Two of the songs are from her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, while one is from RRR. She shared a post by media consulting firm Ormax Media from Wednesday that revealed the top 5 songs of the day on Ormax Heartbeats (OHB). The chart report based on audience research keeps track of the weekly popularity of Hindi songs.

Sharing the post, Alia, wrote, "When 3 out of the top 5 songs are from your films." She also added a GIF of a little girl dancing. The songs in the top five positions were Srivalli from Pushpa, Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Nacho Nacho from RRR, Maiyya Mainu from Jersey, and Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively.

Alia Bhatt's post on Instagram Stories.

Dholida, a dance number from Gangubai Kathiawadi picturised on Alia, was sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and the music of the song was given by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Meri Jaan, a romantic song from the same film, was picturised on Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari. Meri Jaan was also composed by Sanjay and sung by Neeti Mohan.

Naacho Naacho from RRR was picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The dance number is the Hindi version of the original Telugu song Naatu Naatu, and the video saw the leading actors performing identical steps.

Alia will next be seen in Ayaan Mukerji's film Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9. The film also stars her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, several reports about her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor have surfaced. Speculations are rife that they are all set to tie the knot at the Kapoor house in Chembur, Mumbai, later this month.

