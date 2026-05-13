Alia Bhatt hops on to the May 13 trend with Kalank track as she dazzles in saree gown at Cannes Film Festival

Alia acknowledged the trend on her Instagram Stories, and shared her latest post and said, “May 13 (laughing face emoticons)” in the caption.

Actor Alia Bhatt has also hopped on to the viral ‘May 13’ trend that is all over Instagram today. What is the May 13 trend? It is the rhyme to the Kalank title track where Arijit Singh sings ‘Main tera’- a part that has been a favourite among fans even years after the release of the song.

On May 13, many social media users took to share how this date reminds them of the Kalank track sung by Arijit. In Kalank, Alia was paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The film also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. Backed by Karan Johar, the film had failed to make a mark at the box office upon release on 2019.

Alia had taken the box office performance of the film on her stride and said at the Critics Choice Awards, “In this entertainment industry, everybody tries to put their best foot forward and try to do what we aspire to do. Sometimes it turns out to be good, sometimes not. And that’s something for us to learn, pick up the pieces and move on. It’s not like the sun shines everyday, it rains sometimes. It’s all a learning for everybody.”

About Alia's Cannes looks Representing L’Oréal Paris for the second consecutive year, Alia has kept her looks elegant and feminine so far. For her first Cannes Film Festival 2026 appearance, Alia stepped out in a look described as a 'moving watercolour painting'. Styled by celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, this custom couture by Yash Patil’s label, That Antique Piece, leaned into vintage-inspired romanticism.

For the official opening ceremony of Cannes 2026 on May 12, Alia pivoted to high-octane glamour. The actor wore a bespoke creation by Tamara Ralph: a vibrant coral-peach column dress. The gown featured a dramatic, sculpted sweetheart neckline with a graphic plunging cutout. In a nod to her Indian roots, the outfit included a long, chiffon scarf that trailed behind her like a regal dupatta, proving that traditional silhouettes can make a mark at the world's most prestigious red carpet.

She shared a video of her look on Instagram on May 13, and wrote in the caption, “Feeling unapologetically filmy…”

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in the YRF spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharvari and Sunny Deol. She also has Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, lined up for release. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.