Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut's stardom impresses Fatima Sana Shaikh: 'Don't know what it takes to achieve that'

Fatima Sana Shaikh discussed the 'commercial viability' of female-led films and talked about Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut's success. The actor in an interview with India Today said she doesn't know 'what it takes to achieve' the kind of stardom that Alia and Kangana enjoy. Alia was seen with actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor as she collected her best actress award at the National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi on October 17. Also read: Alia Bhatt gets a tight hug from Kriti Sanon in cute pic clicked by Ranbir Kapoor at National Film Awards ceremony

Fatima on Alia and Kangana's commercial viability

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, releasing on December 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Praising her colleagues, Fatima told the portal, “Actors like Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut have commercial viability because of which the audience goes and watches their films. I don't know what it takes to achieve that stardom."

Gushes over Khans' stardom

Fatima added how Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were able to 'sustain' their stardom after decades in the film industry was rare. She said, "It's very rare now these Khans are still able to sustain that (stardom), otherwise, it's still box office to box office for a lot of actors, even at that stage. There are very few actors who can still pull that audience irrespective of money."

Fatima's upcoming projects

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Dhak Dhak. Co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjana Sanghi, the film was released in theatres on October 13. Fatima will be next seen in Sam Bahadur in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser for the highly-anticipated biopic based on the life of India's First Field marshal, Sam Manekshaw dropped, last week. The lead cast of the film – Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima – along with director Meghna Gulzar were spotted at the teaser launch event in Mumbai.

Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in Sam Bahadur, releasing on December 1.

Fatima on comparisons with Kangana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Fatima Sana Shaikh reflected on the response to Sam Bahadur, and admitted that comparisons with Kangana Ranaut – who will also be seen in her upcoming film Emergency as the former PM – are bound to happen. She had said, “How can I compare our performance? She is performing differently and I'm doing mine. Probably, I would have done things differently if I had been doing her role, I don’t know.”

She added, “If two actors are playing the same character then people are bound to compare and there’s nothing wrong in it. Both approaches can be right. It’s all about the spirit of the character.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON