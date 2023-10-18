Alia Bhatt gets a tight hug from Kriti Sanon in cute pic clicked by Ranbir Kapoor at National Film Awards ceremony

No rivalry here, only love. Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the Best Actress National Film Award.

Kriti Sanon has shared a precious picture with Alia Bhatt from the National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Alia and Kriti shared the Best Actress award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pallavi Joshi strike a pose with Waheeda Rehman at National Film Awards ceremony. See pics)

Alia and Kriti pose together

The photo shows Alia and Kriti in almost-matching white sarees, bun hairstyles and golden stud earrings. They shared a cuddle, laughed and posed for the camera as Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, clicked their photo.

Alia's reply to Kriti's post.

Kriti Sanon shares pics

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Kriti wrote, “Aliaaaaaa! Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage. PS Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!” Alia reposted her picture and wrote, “Congratulations Mimi. Yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared… lots of love neighbour, Meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha.”

Kriti also shared more pictures as an Instagram post. “Happy faces sharing a proud moment together,” she wrote as caption. A photo also showed her posing with Alia and Allu Arjun, who won the Best Actor award. Her Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi also joined her for a picture. He won the Best Supporting Actor award. More pictures showed her with filmmaker Karan Johar and singer Shreya Ghoshal.

She also shared happy pictures with her proud parents. In one of the images, she is seen sitting on the lap of her parents, showing off her medal and certificate.

"The feeling is not easy to describe in words...Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed vou @nupursanon…" she wrote in her Instagram post.

In another post, Kriti shared videos and pictures from the moment she went on stage to receive the award from the President. "The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much," she captioned the post.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON