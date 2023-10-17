Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Pallavi Joshi strike a pose with Waheeda Rehman at National Film Awards ceremony. See pics

Alia and Kriti with Waheeda Rehman

The picture-perfect frame is now going viral on social media. In the picture, Kriti was seen standing besides Waheeda, whereas Pallavi and Alia stood on the other side, smiling for the camera.

Kriti and Alia were jointly awarded the Best Actress award for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively. Meanwhile, Pallavi Joshi took home the Best Supporting Actress honour for her work in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. Another picture showed Waheeda along with Alia, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, and Best Supporting Actor winner Pankaj Tripathi.

Waheeda's speech

Waheeda was teary-eyed as she was handed over India's highest film honour by President Droupadi Murmu. In her acceptance speech, she said, "I feel honoured and very humbled. But today where I stand, it's all because of the lovely industry I have been a part of. Luckily, I got an opportunity to work with top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians and music directors, who supported me and showered me with lots of love and respect."

She added, "Lastly makeup artists, hair and costume designers also deserve a special mention. Hence, I want to share this award with all departments of the film industry. One person cannot make an entire film, it's a collective effort."

Meanwhile, Alia looked radiant in her white wedding saree for the occasion. She arrived for the ceremony with Ranbir. While she accepted the award, Ranbir was seen capturing the moment on his phone. Kriti Sanon was seated beside Allu Arjun, who became the first Telugu actor to win in Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.

