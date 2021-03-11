Alia Bhatt posts health update after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19, says she's back at work

Actor Alia Bhatt has assured her fans that she has tested negative for the coronavirus, after concerns were expressed following the positive diagnosis of her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple have been filming Brahmastra together.

Alia on Thursday took to Instagram stories and wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

Ranbir tested positive for the virus earlier this week, his mother, Neetu, confirmed in a social media post. She'd written, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Shortly after her post, Alia had taken to Instagram stories to share some words of wisdom. "We grow through what we go through," a quote shared by her read.

Ranbir and Alia were spotted at a construction site together last month, leading to speculation that they were putting final touches on an apartment they'd be moving into after getting married.

The couple has been dating for three years, and Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had the pandemic not happened. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

