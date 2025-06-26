Alia Bhatt re-creates iconic saree look of Rekha from Silsila, pays tribute to her at Umrao Jaan screening

Alia Bhatt is a certified Rekha fangirl! The actor attended the screening of Umrao Jaan in a beautiful pink saree, which was fashioned as a tribute to one of Rekha's iconic saree looks in Silsila. The look was styled by Rhea Kapoor. (Also read: Rekha hugs Tabu, poses with paparazzi at Umrao Jaan screening. Watch) Alia Bhatt attended the screening of Umrao Jaan and paid a tribute to one of Rekha's most iconic movie looks.

Alia pays tribute to Rekha

Alia graced the screening of Umrao Jaan in a light-pink saree paired with feather earrings, a homage to the look that was made famous by Rekha in the 1981 film Silsila. Alia looked stunning in the saree, which was complemented with dewy makeup and untied hair. The actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi at the event.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of Rekha in the same look in her Instagram Stories as a reference point for the look on Alia. Fashion commentator Diet Sabya also shared a post on the look, adding in the caption, “Rekha ma in Silsila has given us fashion and heartbreak refs for ages. Eons. Centuries. And the only way to pay homage is to do it correctly or not do it at all. Alia in TT custom couture baby pink (or is it lilac?) sari worn with feather earrings for the screening of Umrao Jaan tonight. Reference done correct. Modern. Styled by @rheakapoor”

Silsila was directed by Yash Chopra, and also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The film's songs, and Rekha's entire look as Chandni, has achieved cult status over the years.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the re-release of Umrao Jaan in theatres this Friday. The film was restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. Set in the 19th century, the film traces Amiran’s (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Alia will be seen next in Love and War, and in the YRF action film Alpha.