Alia Bhatt reacts to broken-hearted fan who turns Kabir Singh on seeing her getting married to Ranbir Kapoor. Watch

Alia Bhatt has reacted to a fanmade video that takes a dig at how her upcoming wedding will break several hearts. The actor will tie the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor this week. The video shows digital content creator Nick Lotia, who goes by the name of beyounick on social media, running barefoot on a busy road after seeing Alia and Ranbir getting married. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: RK Studio entrance lit up ahead of upcoming celebrations. Watch

The video shows Beyounick in a white kurta-pyjama and a cap, running barefoot on the road, behind a car that has a placard with 'Alia Weds Ranbir' written on it. It also shows a picture of Nick with Alia that gets replaced with a picture of Alia and Ranbir. The song Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi from Kabir Singh can be heard playing in the background.

Beyounick shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji) … #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #heartbreak #newreel #kabirsingh.” Reacting to it, Alia wrote, “Ded” along with a smiley.

Actor Asha Negi, who seems to be a Ranbir Kapoor fan, commented on the video, “Let’s run together for this one.” A fan dropped the hashtag, Runbir, in the comments section. Another wrote, "#AliaRanAway from Nick." A fan also commented, “Arre bhai tumko koi bike pe lene bhi nai aaya #sedlife (Brother, no one even came to take you on a bike).” A fan wrote for Nick, “It’s okay Nick you will get your Alia soon.”

After months of speculations, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed that the actor and Ranbir will get married on April 14. He told India Today that the wedding will take place at Ranbir’s Bandra home Vastu on April 14, with the mehendi ceremony scheduled for April 13. The couple have been dating for several years now and are also looking forward to the release of their much-delayed film, Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON