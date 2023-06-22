Alia Bhatt gives the right answer as Deepika Padukone asks fans to name her yoga pose. Can you guess it right?

Wednesday marked International Yoga Day and almost the entire film industry served inspiration to their fans by sharing a glimpse of their yoga routines on social media. In a rare post, Deepika Padukone shared a picture of her doing yoga and asked her fans to guess the asana she did. And among those who came up with the right answer was Alia Bhatt. Also read: Ranveer Singh holds Deepika Padukone as they dance with Sunny Deol, Sonu Nigam sings Om Shanti Om at Karan's reception

Sharing a picture of herself, Deepika wrote on Instagram Wednesday night, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.” She was seen doing a yoga pose on the floor at home. She was in black gym wear.

Commenting on her post, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Puppy pose” along with a nerd face emoji. RJ Abhinav joked, “Is it “Bed k neeche chappal phasi (slipper stuck under the bed)” aasan?” Gulshan Devaiah focused on other things and commented, “Nice wall paper.” A person wrote, “Downward Dog pose so relaxing!!” “Yoga teachers In California USA call it Puppy pose,” wrote another.

Was it really a puppy pose?

A yoga expert however begged to differ and wrote, “This is janu-vaksha asana aka knee to chest on ground pose. Really good for relaxing the spine. It is NOT puppy pose, downward dog, not apana not anything else. @deepikapadukone.” Giving it another name, a person explained its benefits as well. She wrote, “@deepikapadukone this is UTTANA SHISHOSANA which relieves tension from the glutes and lower back, reduce stress and anxiety, enhancing blood circulation, balancing hormones and reducing rigidity and tightness..... This is not a puppy pose or doggy pose... It's a very good and important Yoga Asana for womens... Hope I'm right and you see it love.”

Deepika at Karan Deol's reception

Deepika recently made an appearance at Karan Deol's wedding reception where she accompanied husband Ranveer Singh, his parents and sister. She was in a black and golden anarkali and was seen greeting the bride and groom. She also sat along with her family members to watch a performance at the reception. A video from the party also shows her dancing with Ranveer, Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya.

Deepika's upcoming films

Deepika will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan. It will come exactly an year after Pathaan, her latest blockbuster. It will hit theatres on January 25. She also has Project K with Prabhas.

