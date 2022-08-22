Alia Bhatt recalls Gal Gadot, her husband's reaction when she told them about her pregnancy: ‘This is a good omen’

Actor Alia Bhatt recalled her conversation with her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot when she called her up to share that she was pregnant. In a new interview, Alia said that Gal had a 'lovely reaction' to her pregnancy while her husband Jaron Varsano called it 'a good omen'. Praising the couple, Alia said that they were ‘so lovely and supportive’. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt recalls shooting for Heart of Stone during pregnancy)

Alia is all set to star in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, helmed by Tom Harper. The upcoming spy thriller that will stream on Netflix also features Jamie Dornan.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia said, “They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience.”

"In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, 'I'm pregnant and I'm coming' and she's like (imitates Gal), 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband was with her Jaron and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie'. They were so lovely so supportive," added Alia.

In July, Alia announced the wrap of Heart of Stone and shared a series of pictures with Gal and other crew members on Instagram. She captioned the post and wrote, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper ... @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I'm coming home babyyyyyy."

Alia and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, after dating for five years. After two months of their marriage, the couple in July announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a photo of two lions and a lion cub.

Fans saw Alia last in her debut production Darlings. The dark comedy also features Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She will be also seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, her first film with Ranbir. Allia also has Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

