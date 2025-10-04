Alia Bhatt reveals Raha makes sure she and Ranbir Kapoor are in bed by 9: 'Even if you don’t want to...'

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse into her family life, saying she and her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor are now tucked in by 9:30 pm and are up early in the morning – all thanks to their daughter Raha, who has completely turned their routine upside down. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha in 2022.

Alia gets candid

Alia's life has seen a major adjustment in her sleep routine since becoming a mom. She mentioned that she used to be an early bird, but now motherhood has her body clock ticking even more strictly.

The actor spoke about the same when she joined Twinkle Khanna and Kajol on an episode of their talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. Alia came as a guest with actor Varun Dhawan.

“When you have a baby, your body clock changes. Even if you don’t want to wake up, she will wake you up," Alia said with a laugh.

She admitted that she values her rest, and that’s the reason she goes to bed early. Alia shared, “I really love sleeping. Sometimes I’m asleep by 9:30 pm, and I feel so joyful counting the hours I’ve slept. Ranbir is on the same clock as me – he might come to bed 30 minutes later, but he too wakes up early."

During the conversation in the episode, Alia also spoke about her bond with Ranbir, saying she has a natural friendship with Ranbir which was “never this like dewy eye or rose tinted glasses sort of relationship”. Alia confessed that she married him for a reason because “he's wonderful to me and just as a human being. But 100% the person I love trolling is him and the person he loves trolling the most is me”.

About Ranbir and Alia’s relationship

Ranbir and Alia began dating while working on Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. After dating for several years, Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at their home in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by family and close friends including Karan Johar, Akash Ambani and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Later that year, in November, the couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Raha. They revealed her face at the annual Kapoor Christmas luncheon in 2023.

About Alia and Ranbir’s work

Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also features Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta, among others in key roles. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theatres on Diwali 2026. Alia and Ranbir will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War, which is currently under production. Alia will also be seen in YRF's spy thriller Alpha later this year.