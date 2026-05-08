Alia Bhatt reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi, praises Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: ‘You both light up the screen’

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her Bollywood debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor. Aamir Khan praised the film and Riddima's performance after the special screening. Now, actor Alia Bhatt has also reviewed the film and praised both her mother-in-law, Neetu and sister-in-law Riddhima for their performances.

Alia Bhatt reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi

Alia Bhatt praises Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's performance in Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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On Friday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a picture with Riddhima. Praising the film, she wrote, “Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns & nonstop laughter... woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of. @neetu54 @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial both of you light up the screen #DaadiKiShaadi in your nearest theatres!! @ashishrmohan @kapilsharma @r_sarath_kumar @sadiaakhateeb @tejukolhapure @deepakkdutta @hoodajitender @addymitzy.”

Alia Bhatt reviews Daadi Ki Shaadi.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Aamir Khan had also praised the film and Riddhima’s performance while interacting with paparazzi after a special screening. He said, “Bahut badia film banayi hai. Bahut hi khoobsurat family film hai jismein emotions hain, humour hai, hasi bhi aayegi aur aapke dil ko hi chu legi yeh film. Saara actors ne bahut accha kaam kiya hai, Neetu ji ne behtareen kaam kiya hai, Kapil ne lajawab kaam kiya hai. Riddhima ki pehli film hai, bahut badia kaam kiya hai, Ranbir se better kiya hai (They have made a very good film. It’s a beautiful family film filled with emotions, humour and laughter, and it will truly touch your heart. All the actors have done a wonderful job. Neetu ji has delivered an outstanding performance, and Kapil has done a fantastic job. It’s Riddhima’s first film and she has done extremely well — even better than Ranbir).” About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Aamir Khan had also praised the film and Riddhima’s performance while interacting with paparazzi after a special screening. He said, “Bahut badia film banayi hai. Bahut hi khoobsurat family film hai jismein emotions hain, humour hai, hasi bhi aayegi aur aapke dil ko hi chu legi yeh film. Saara actors ne bahut accha kaam kiya hai, Neetu ji ne behtareen kaam kiya hai, Kapil ne lajawab kaam kiya hai. Riddhima ki pehli film hai, bahut badia kaam kiya hai, Ranbir se better kiya hai (They have made a very good film. It’s a beautiful family film filled with emotions, humour and laughter, and it will truly touch your heart. All the actors have done a wonderful job. Neetu ji has delivered an outstanding performance, and Kapil has done a fantastic job. It’s Riddhima’s first film and she has done extremely well — even better than Ranbir).” About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Ashish R Mohan, Daadi Ki Shaadi stars Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapure, Deepak Dutta and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times’ review of the film read, “Daadi Ki Shaadi manages to stay afloat largely because of its committed performances and emotional sincerity. Ultimately, it lands as a modest, watchable drama that works in parts rather than as a wholly satisfying cinematic experience.”

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently awaiting the release of Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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