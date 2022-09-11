Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt's cute exchange with paparazzi outside Dharma office is winning fans' hearts. Watch

Alia Bhatt's cute exchange with paparazzi outside Dharma office is winning fans' hearts. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 11, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, posed for the paparazzi in her car outside Karan Johar's Dharma Productions office.

Alia Bhatt chats with the paparazzi outside Dharma office. Image Courtesy- Varinder Chawla.
Alia Bhatt chats with the paparazzi outside Dharma office. Image Courtesy- Varinder Chawla.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt looked happy and cheerful as she was clicked by the paparazzi two days after the release of her latest film Brahmastra. The actor, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, also interacted with the photographers and apologised to them for not being able to pose properly. Also Read| Alia Bhatt walks hand in hand with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra screening, watch

The incident took place on Sunday when Alia Bhatt arrived at the office of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Khar, Mumbai. Karan Johar is one of the producers of Brahmastra, on which lead star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji have also served as producers. Alia posed for the paps while she remained seated in her car as she arrived at Karan's office.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Alia rolled down the window of her car to pose for pictures. She waved at the camera, and said to the photographers, "Sorry main chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I couldn't walk here)." The photographers also thanked her and told her that's why they came to her instead. It comes after Ranbir Kapoor informed camerapersons a few days ago that Alia couldn't pose for them as her back was hurting due to her baby bump.

Alia blinked her eyes at hearing this before her car left. Fans showered love on the mom-to-be after seeing the videos of the interaction on Instagram. One said, "She is so sweet!" while another commented, "The prettiest." Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir at their Bandra home Vastu on April 14 this year. She announced in a post on her Instagram account in June that they are expecting their first child.

Brahmastra, which marks the couple's first film together, released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on September 9. Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram account to share that the film has earned 160 crore in two days worldwide.

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt dharma productions brahmastra ranbir kapoor + 2 more
alia bhatt dharma productions brahmastra ranbir kapoor + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out