Alia Bhatt's cute exchange with paparazzi outside Dharma office is winning fans' hearts. Watch

Alia Bhatt looked happy and cheerful as she was clicked by the paparazzi two days after the release of her latest film Brahmastra. The actor, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, also interacted with the photographers and apologised to them for not being able to pose properly. Also Read| Alia Bhatt walks hand in hand with Ranbir Kapoor at Brahmastra screening, watch

The incident took place on Sunday when Alia Bhatt arrived at the office of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Khar, Mumbai. Karan Johar is one of the producers of Brahmastra, on which lead star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji have also served as producers. Alia posed for the paps while she remained seated in her car as she arrived at Karan's office.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Alia rolled down the window of her car to pose for pictures. She waved at the camera, and said to the photographers, "Sorry main chal nahi sakti thi yaha (Sorry I couldn't walk here)." The photographers also thanked her and told her that's why they came to her instead. It comes after Ranbir Kapoor informed camerapersons a few days ago that Alia couldn't pose for them as her back was hurting due to her baby bump.

Alia blinked her eyes at hearing this before her car left. Fans showered love on the mom-to-be after seeing the videos of the interaction on Instagram. One said, "She is so sweet!" while another commented, "The prettiest." Many dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Alia tied the knot with Ranbir at their Bandra home Vastu on April 14 this year. She announced in a post on her Instagram account in June that they are expecting their first child.

Brahmastra, which marks the couple's first film together, released in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on September 9. Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram account to share that the film has earned ₹160 crore in two days worldwide.

